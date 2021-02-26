Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2021) Pakistan reported 32 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that as many as 1,541 new cases surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. There were now 22, 285 active cases in the country.

However, 542,393 patients recovered so far from this disease.

On other hand, National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to relax coronavirus restrictions which were put in place to contain spread of pandemic COVID-19.

According to a statement issued by the NCOC, time-limit from the commercial activities and amusement parks has been lifted.

Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March with stringent COVID-19 standard operating procedures in place. Spectators' attendance in the Pakistan Super League is to be increased to 50 percent from the current 20%.

It said wearing face masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured.