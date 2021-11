Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 127-7 in first T20I

Pace bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-22 as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127-7 in the first Twenty20 international of a three-match series in Dhaka on Friday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Pace bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-22 as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 127-7 in the first Twenty20 international of a three-match series in Dhaka on Friday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a shaky start, losing their first three wickets for 15 runs, before Afif Hossain steadied the hosts with 36 off 34 balls.

Nurul Hasan made 28 off 22 balls while Mahedi Hasan added an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim claimed 2-24 for the tourists.