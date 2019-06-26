UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Restrict NZ To 44-3 In Power Play

Zeeshan Mehtab 33 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:39 PM

Pakistan restrict NZ to 44-3 in power play

Pakistan have reduced New Zealand to 44-3 in their first power play of the seventh of campaign in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston here Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan have reduced New Zealand to 44-3 in their first power play of the seventh of campaign in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston here Wednesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a ferocious spell of fast bowling and removed two of the New Zealand batsmen in three overs for eight runs while Muhammad Amir got the scalp of dangerous Matin Guptill.

Kane Williamson (21) and Tom Latham (1) were at the crease.

Martin Guptill (5), Collin Munro (12) and Ross Taylor (3) got out during the first power-play.

