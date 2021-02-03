Pakistan Retain Same 17 For The Second Test
Wed 03rd February 2021
Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Pakistan cricket selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test that was played in Karachi from 26-30 January. The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 4 February.
The 17-player squad is:
Openers – Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan)
Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh) and Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)
Spinners – Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)
Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Tabish Khan (Sindh)