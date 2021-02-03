Pakistan retain same 17 for the second Test

Pakistan cricket selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test that was played in Karachi from 26-30 January

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2021) Pakistan cricket selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test that was played in Karachi from 26-30 January. The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from 4 February.

The 17-player squad is:

Openers – Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan)

Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh) and Saud Shakeel (Sindh)

All-rounders – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)

Wicketkeepers – Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)

Spinners – Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

Fast bowlers – Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Tabish Khan (Sindh)