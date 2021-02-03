Pakistan retain same 17 players for the second Test

Pakistan retained the same 17-players for the second Test which were shortlisted for the first game that was played in Karachi later last month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan retained the same 17-players for the second Test which were shortlisted for the first game that was played in Karachi later last month.

The playing line-up would be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi cricket Stadium from Thursday.

The 17-players squad include Openers � Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan); Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh) and Saud Shakeel (Sindh); All-rounders � Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern); Wicketkeepers � Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh); Spinners � Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan); Fast bowlers � Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Tabish Khan (Sindh).