Pakistan retains 17 member squad for second Test against South Africa

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :By Sohail Ali Pakistan cricket selectors have retained the same 17 players for the second Test who were shortlisted for the first Test that was played in Karachi from 26-30 January.

The playing line-up with now be finalised by the captain in consultation with the head coach for the match, which will commence at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from tomorrow, Thursday, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket board here on Wednesday.

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in the first test to take 1-0 lead in the two match series.

The 17-player squad is: Openers � Abid Ali (Central Punjab) and Imran Butt (Balochistan) Middle-order batsmen - Azhar Ali (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (captain, Central Punjab), Fawad Alam (Sindh) and Saud Shakeel (Sindh) All-rounders � Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab) and Mohammad Nawaz (Northern) Wicketkeepers � Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)Spinners � Nauman Ali (Northern), Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan)Fast bowlers � Haris Rauf (Northern), Hasan Ali (Central Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Tabish Khan (Sindh).