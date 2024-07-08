Open Menu

Pakistan Reveals Proposed Schedule For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 01:17 PM

Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The matches will be played  in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 as per the proposed schedule.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Pakistan revealed the proposed schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the sources familiar with the development said on Monday.

The matches would be played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 as per the proposed schedule.

The sources said that the tournament would showcase leading cricketing nations divided into Group A and Group B.

Group A will feature Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B will comprise Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

The tournament kicks off with an inaugural match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The following day, on February 20, India will take on Bangladesh in Lahore.

On February 21, Karachi will witness Afghanistan battling South Africa, while Lahore gears up for a clash between Australia and England on February 22.

Proposed schedule:

Lahore will host the much-anticipated match between India and New Zealand on February 23, followed by Pakistan facing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24.

The action continues with Lahore hosting Afghanistan versus England on February 25, and Rawalpindi witnessing a thrilling encounter between Australia and South Africa on February 26.

The schedule further includes a match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Lahore on February 27, followed by Afghanistan meeting Australia in Rawalpindi on February 28.

March 1 will see a crucial match between India and Afghanistan in Lahore, followed by South Africa facing England in Rawalpindi on March 2.

The tournament's first semi-final is scheduled for March 5 in Karachi, with the second semi-final set for March 6 in Rawalpindi.

The pinnacle of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the final match, will be held in Lahore on March 9.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Afghanistan ICC Australia Bangladesh Rawalpindi South Africa February March From New Zealand

Recent Stories

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance ..

France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue ..

Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..

46 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange buildin ..

Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

1 day ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

2 days ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

2 days ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

2 days ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports