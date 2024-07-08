Pakistan Reveals Proposed Schedule For ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2024 | 01:17 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2024) Pakistan revealed the proposed schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the sources familiar with the development said on Monday.
The matches would be played in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 as per the proposed schedule.
The sources said that the tournament would showcase leading cricketing nations divided into Group A and Group B.
Group A will feature Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B will comprise Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.
The tournament kicks off with an inaugural match between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The following day, on February 20, India will take on Bangladesh in Lahore.
On February 21, Karachi will witness Afghanistan battling South Africa, while Lahore gears up for a clash between Australia and England on February 22.
Proposed schedule:
Lahore will host the much-anticipated match between India and New Zealand on February 23, followed by Pakistan facing Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on February 24.
The action continues with Lahore hosting Afghanistan versus England on February 25, and Rawalpindi witnessing a thrilling encounter between Australia and South Africa on February 26.
The schedule further includes a match between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Lahore on February 27, followed by Afghanistan meeting Australia in Rawalpindi on February 28.
March 1 will see a crucial match between India and Afghanistan in Lahore, followed by South Africa facing England in Rawalpindi on March 2.
The tournament's first semi-final is scheduled for March 5 in Karachi, with the second semi-final set for March 6 in Rawalpindi.
The pinnacle of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the final match, will be held in Lahore on March 9.
