Pakistan Rugby Union AGM Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The annual general council meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Rugby Union Saturday approved minutes of the previous AGM as well as the accounts 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Chairing the annual general council meeting, President Chaudhry Arif Saeed said that Pakistan Rugby Union organized international and local events brilliantly in 2024.

He said the team participated in the Nepal Sevens, Women’s and Men’s Sevens Championships were held. In addition, the Servis League was completed in 15, which is also ongoing this year. He said that World Rugby and Asia Rugby have full confidence in Pakistan.

Asia Rugby representative Anatoly also participated in the Zoom meeting.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan Rugby Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, Treasurer Muhammad Haroon, Asia Rugby Vice President Rizwan Malik, Punjab Rugby President Mohsin Iqbal, Executive Committee Member Women’s Wing Shireen Hina, Muhammad Umair from KPK, General Manager Pakistan Rugby Union Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Pakistan Rugby Union Training Head Shakeel Ahmed Malik, Accounts Head Muhammad Asim and via internet Zoom Secretary Pakistan Rugby Union Salman Muzaffar Sheikh, Sardar Khan from Balochistan, Executive Committee Member South Punjab Muzammil Khan Waziri, Khurram Khawaja from Sindh, Bilal Butt from Islamabad.

The President PRU said that the Pakistan Rugby Union is working hard on Under-19, Under-18 and Women. Arif Saeed said that the Pakistan Rugby Union is among those federations that complete their meetings and on-ground activities. On this occasion, a briefing was also given about the growing popularity and events of Pakistan Rugby in South Punjab, KPK, Secretary Salman Muzaffar gave a complete briefing about the sponsors and events of the last year. The Secretary said that in 2025, women will have more representation and their events will also be organized.

