Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Teams To Play Friendly Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has invited Pakistan for a friendly match between their senior women’s national teams
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has invited Pakistan for a friendly match between their senior women's national teams.
The SAFF proposed hosting the match between the Saudi and Pakistan Women’s Senior National Teams during their training camp in Qatar, scheduled within the upcoming FIFA match window from November 25 to December 7, said a press release.
The match will take place on December 7, in Qatar. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee has begun preparations and further details will be shared in due course.
