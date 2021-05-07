UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Scores 72 For One Till Lunch Break On Day One Of 2nd Test Against Zimbabwe

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 03:18 PM

Pakistan scores 72 for one till lunch break on day one of 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss at Harare Sports Club.

HARARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2021) Pakistan scored 72 for one till lunch break on Day one of the second Test against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan decided to bat first after winning the toss. The star was a bit slow as Pakistan lost Imran Butt in 8th Over. Butt made an attempt to pull one of Richard Ngarava and was caught at mid-wicket. He scored two only.

Senior batter Azhar Ali joined Abid Ali and consolidated. The duo is unbeaten at 60 with Abid on 34 while Azhar stands at 31.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-match series. They won the first match by an innings and 16 runs last week.

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt.), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.

Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (capt.), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

More Stories From Sports

