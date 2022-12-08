UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Scrabble Association Awaits Affiliation

Muhammad Rameez Published December 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Scrabble Association awaits affiliation

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Despite winning several laurels for the country, Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) was awaiting Pakistan sports board's (PSB) nod for affiliation, as to make it a more vibrant body.

Speaking about this year's achievements, PSA Director Youth Program Tariq Pervez said Pakistan's Moiz Ullah Baig won the Continental Scrabble Championship 2022 in Germany while Waseem Khatri was the runner up in Scrabble Player's Championship 2022 at Baltimore USA.

"Two Pakistani players Ali Salman and Hasham Hadi were the champion and runner-up, respectively, of the World Youth Scrabble Championship 2022 held online," he told APP.

He said Hasham Hadi was the Champion of Asian Youth Scrabble Championship 2022 at New Delhi, India. "Another Pakistani player Affan Salman was the runner-up in the event while six Pakistani players were in the top ten of the extravaganza," he said.

Tariq Pervez said Pakistan's Syed Imaad Ali has become the first player in history to win the Youth Championship twice. "He won the World Youth Scrabble Championship 2021 (Online) and in 2018 at Dubai," he said.

About affiliation with PSB, Pervez said he had tried his might to get the federation affiliated with PSB in former Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministers Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Dr Fehmida's tenure, respectively, but the matter could not be materialized.

"I am not giving up and will be meeting IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari soon. He is a very kind and energetic person and I'm very hopeful that he will help us in this regard, to put the association on track," he told APP.

While mentioning the Pakistani players previous achievements, he said our five players won the world championship in different categories of the Junior World Scrabble Championship played at Nottingham, England in August 2017.The champions included Ahad Riaz (Under-18), Sohaib Sanaullah (U-16), Hamza Naeem (U-14). "Imaad Ali and Monis Khan also retained their titles in u-12 and u-10 categories," he said and added scrabble has brought more world titles to Pakistan than any other sport.

Pervez, who was also a member of the Executive Committee of the global regulatory body World English Scrabble Player's Association (WESPA), said PSA was the only association in the world that was given the honor of organizing three virtual World Youth Championships and one adult World Championship during COVID-19 pandemic period.

"I request IPC Minister to consider over the years performance of the association and affiliate it with PSB to make it a more vibrant body," he said.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World Sports Dubai Germany New Delhi Nottingham Baltimore August 2017 2018 Event Top Asia

Recent Stories

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time t ..

Killing of Arshad Sharif: SC gives two-week time to JIT to submit report

20 minutes ago
 Activists call for provincial legislation against ..

Activists call for provincial legislation against child marriage

42 minutes ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJ ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz Military upon CJCSC, COAS

48 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Throug ..

E-Pay Punjab Fetches Rs 135 Billion Revenue Through 24 Million Transactions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties ..

Pakistan, Bosnia agree to increase bilateral ties in diverse areas

3 hours ago
 PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for reviva ..

PM says Pakistan ready to play its part for revival of SAARC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.