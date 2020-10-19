UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Scrabble Association Names Nadeem As It's New President

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:27 PM

Pakistan Scrabble Association names Nadeem as it's new president

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) on Monday announced Nadeem Omar as it's news president after Goshpi Avari resigned due to health and other personal reasons

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) on Monday announced Nadeem Omar as it's news president after Goshpi Avari resigned due to health and other personal reasons.

Avari would however remain associated with PSA as its Chief Patron, said a press release issued here.

Omar was well known nationally as well as internationally for his contribution to the promotion of sports especially cricket.

He was the president of the Karachi City Cricket Association and the Franchise owner of the Quetta Gladiators cricket team.

Omar was making a long-due return to his first love as he was one of the founders of PSA and remained one of the country's top scrabble players for quite some time.

Omar paid glowing tribute to the outgoing president Goshpi Avari for her sterling services to scrabble spanning three decades and hoped that she would continue to guide us in her new role as the chief patron.

Omar expressed his desire to take scrabble to unprecedented heights in Pakistan by holding tournaments all over the country.

He also instructed the committee to submit a bid for hosting the first ever virtual WESPA Youth Cup.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Sports Guide All Top Love Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

DBWC, Al Jalila Foundation and Creative Zone team ..

1 minute ago

Minister HR&MA meets Imam of Badshahi Masjid

1 minute ago

Power sector to save Rs147 bln in 3 years after st ..

1 minute ago

Mainly dry weather likely to prevail

1 minute ago

Punjab Sports secretary inspects sports developmen ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister takes notice of maltreatment of gir ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.