ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) on Monday announced Nadeem Omar as it's news president after Goshpi Avari resigned due to health and other personal reasons.

Avari would however remain associated with PSA as its Chief Patron, said a press release issued here.

Omar was well known nationally as well as internationally for his contribution to the promotion of sports especially cricket.

He was the president of the Karachi City Cricket Association and the Franchise owner of the Quetta Gladiators cricket team.

Omar was making a long-due return to his first love as he was one of the founders of PSA and remained one of the country's top scrabble players for quite some time.

Omar paid glowing tribute to the outgoing president Goshpi Avari for her sterling services to scrabble spanning three decades and hoped that she would continue to guide us in her new role as the chief patron.

Omar expressed his desire to take scrabble to unprecedented heights in Pakistan by holding tournaments all over the country.

He also instructed the committee to submit a bid for hosting the first ever virtual WESPA Youth Cup.