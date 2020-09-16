UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Scrabble C'ship From Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan Scrabble C'ship from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) has announced the resumption of regular scrabble activities from Friday (September 18).

According to the Director Youth Program PSA, Tariq Pervez the 32nd Pakistan Scrabble Championship (masters) would be held from September 18 to 20 at Karachi. The championship was sponsored by Quetta Gladiators while PharmEvo will be the venue partner.

"Strict health standard operating procedures (SOP) will be observed throughout the championship. 40 of the country's top players based on national rating will be participating in the championship.

The 15 year old Hasham Hadi Khan will be defending his title while Pakistan's No. 1 Waseem Khatri will be vying for a record 9th national title," he said.

He said other major title contenders were the Hadi twins, former national champion Sohaib Sanaullah and the teen sensation S. Imaad Ali.

"The championship will be streamed live on the internet. Former World Champion Craig Beevers of England will be doing the running commentary. Hassan Hadi Khan has been appointed as the tournament director," he said.

