Pakistan Scrabble On The Rise: Tariq Pervez
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Director Tariq Pervez has expressed his enthusiasm for the game’s remarkable growth in Pakistan, driven by a significant surge in participation and outstanding performances in global competitions.
“Scrabble is spreading like wildfire in Pakistan, with our major tournaments attracting a multiplying number of participants each year,” Pervez told APP. “We’ve seen a remarkable response in our inter-school championship in Karachi, with over 1,500-2,000 players participating regularly.
We now have regular scrabble tournaments in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Badin and other cities. Pakistan was the host for the world Championship and World Youth Championship played online during the COVID years,” he said.
Pervez highlighted Pakistan’s impressive record in youth scrabble, winning multiple World Youth Championships and Junior World Championships, as well as other prestigious titles like the Princess Cup and Causeway Challenge.
Adult players have also made their mark, with Waseem Khatri, Moiz Baig, and Hammad Hadi securing international titles in recent years.
To further boost the game’s growth, Pervez emphasized the need for higher authorities to take interest and establish scrabble activities at the grassroots level. He envisioned a bright future for scrabble in Pakistan, with schools and colleges establishing their own clubs and seasoned players finding employment as coaches.
"This game has not only provided opportunities to players but has also helped them secure scholarships and admissions in top universities worldwide,” he said.
Looking ahead, the PSA plans to expand tournaments to more cities, involve additional educational institutes, and conduct scrabble workshops.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..
Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident
Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Multan football stadium undergoing up-gradation at Rs 396m cost on historical mound25 minutes ago
-
Blind cricket tourney starts in Bahawalpur35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan name squad for 3rd Test2 hours ago
-
Gillespie confident of Pakistan’s chances in series decider2 hours ago
-
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England3 hours ago
-
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title18 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden18 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden19 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October19 hours ago
-
Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T2019 hours ago
-
Leipzig players 'not yet talking' about Klopp, says Openda before Liverpool tie19 hours ago
-
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden19 hours ago