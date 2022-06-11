Pakistan seal ODI series beating West Indies by 120 runs in 2nd ODI

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan defeated West Indies by 120 runs in the second ODI here on Friday and sealed the three-match one-day international series, a match to spare.

The victory in second day-night match was possible due to the sensational batting from skipper Babar Azam (77)and Imam-ul-Haq (72) and Mohammad Nawaz's exemplary bowling (4-19).

The all-rounder (Nawaz) spun his magic deliveries and grabbed four wickets while Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged three crucial wickets as the visitors were all-out for 155 within 33 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first where West Indian disciplined bowling restricted Pakistan to 275-8 despite skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq sensational half centuries.

Azam and Haq scored sixth consecutive half centuries in successive one-day internationals, before the team green lost track in the middle overs.

The bating line went under pressure after loosing Fakhar Zaman at 25 runs. The skipper Babar Azam set the tempo with a 120-run second wicket stand with Haq, before Imam was run out (72), without watching his static partner while going for a single.

The spinners out shined the Pakistani bating line up and grab the third wicket at the total of 187 runs while fourth and fifth wickets fell without adding a single run in the total.

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein bagged three wickets conceding 52 runs in 10 overs while Alzarri Joseph and Anderson Phillip grabbed two wickets each for 33 and 50 runs in 10 overs.

While chasing 276, the West Indies opener Shai Hope was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi at 4 runs then Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks contributed 33 and 42 runs respectively.

Pakistan spinner Muhammad Nawaz demonstrated an impressive spell by clinching four wickets on 19 runs while Muhammad Waseem got three wickets by giving 34 runs and Shadab took two wickets by 40 runs.The visitors were bundled out for 155.

After second consecutive victory, the Pakistan was leading the series with 2-0.

Pakistan made one change in the squad as Muhammad Waseem replaced the pacer Hassan Ali.

The team squad including Babar Azam captain, Muhammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Waseem and Haris Rauf.

However, the West Indies team also made a change in the squad by replacing Jayden Seales with Anderson Phillip. The West Indies squad was being led by Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Brandon King, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

Muhammad Nawaz was declared player of the match for outstanding bowling spell of grabbing four wickets by giving 19 runs.

The stadium was jam-packed with spectators and they not only supported team green but also the visiting team.