Pakistan seal T20 series against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan sealed the six-match International Twenty20 series against England by 4-0 at Ajman Oval cricket Ground, Ajman on Saturday.

Badar Munir's hostile innings of 172 runs off 70 balls featuring 21 fours and 6 sixes aided Pakistan to win by a big margin.

According to information received here, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. Mohsin Khan and Badar Munir opened the innings for Pakistan and gave Pakistan a swift start. Badar played aggressively from the first over and Pakistan scored 103 runs in first 6 fielding restriction overs. Badar reached his 50 in just 20 balls. He was dropped twice and he made it count. Mohisn Khan got out after scoring 14 runs off 12 balls. Riasat was bowled for 2 runs by Justin Hollingworth.

Anees Javed played a brisk knock of 74 runs off 37 balls with the help of 12 fours. Sanaullah come into bat in the last over and was bowled after hitting a boundary. But the star for Pakistan was Badar, he trudged England with all-out power hitting. His 172 runs was his highest score in International T-20 Cricket.

Pakistan finished at 312 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Peter Bulliet took 2 wickets for England, Nathan Foy and Justin Hollingsworth claimed 1 wicket a piece.

England lost Dan Field on the very first ball, he was caught on duck by Muhammad Akram on the bowling of Mohsin Khan.

Sam Muray and Nathan Foy made 75 runs partnership for the 2nd wicket but scoring rate was no where near to the required run rate. Sam Murray was stumped on 22, Foy made 58 balls 28 runs. Hossell was LBW on just 2 runs, Mathew Dean made 3 runs, Peter Bulliet 6, Justin Hollingsworth couldn't open his account, Nathan Jameson and Amin Afhsani remained unbeaten on 3 and 4 runs respectively. Mohsin took 2 wickets for 15 runs, Badar also also 2 wickets for 18 runs, Shahzaib and Fakhar Abbass claimed 1 wicket each.

England able to managed only 104 runs for loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Pakistan won by 208 runs and Badar was declared man of the match.

The 5th T20 would be played on Sunday.