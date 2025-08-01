Pakistan Secure 5th Place At World Junior Squash Team C'ships
Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2025 | 10:04 PM
Pakistan finished fifth at the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after edging out Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final placement match in Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025)
According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, in the opening clash, Abdullah Nawaz went down to Korea’s Joo Young Na in four games, 12-10, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11, putting Pakistan on the back foot. However, Anas Ali Shah leveled the tie with a gritty five-game win over Jeong Uk Ryu, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-3.
The deciding match saw Muhammad Umair Arif hold his nerve in a nail-biting contest against Jonghyeok Lee, eventually prevailing 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to clinch victory for Pakistan.
Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to England in a 2-0 defeat. Despite missing out on a semifinal berth, the team’s overall performance was commendable, underlining the promise and potential of the country’s rising squash talent.
