Open Menu

Pakistan Secure 5th Place At World Junior Squash Team C'ships

Muhammad Rameez Published August 01, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Pakistan secure 5th place at World Junior Squash Team C'ships

Pakistan finished fifth at the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after edging out Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final placement match in Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan finished fifth at the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after edging out Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final placement match in Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, in the opening clash, Abdullah Nawaz went down to Korea’s Joo Young Na in four games, 12-10, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11, putting Pakistan on the back foot. However, Anas Ali Shah leveled the tie with a gritty five-game win over Jeong Uk Ryu, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-3.

The deciding match saw Muhammad Umair Arif hold his nerve in a nail-biting contest against Jonghyeok Lee, eventually prevailing 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to clinch victory for Pakistan.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to England in a 2-0 defeat. Despite missing out on a semifinal berth, the team’s overall performance was commendable, underlining the promise and potential of the country’s rising squash talent.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports