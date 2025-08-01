Pakistan finished fifth at the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after edging out Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final placement match in Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan finished fifth at the World Junior Squash Team Championships 2025 after edging out Korea 2-1 in a thrilling final placement match in Egyptian capital Cairo on Friday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Squash Federation, in the opening clash, Abdullah Nawaz went down to Korea’s Joo Young Na in four games, 12-10, 4-11, 3-11, 3-11, putting Pakistan on the back foot. However, Anas Ali Shah leveled the tie with a gritty five-game win over Jeong Uk Ryu, 11-6, 7-11, 11-3, 5-11, 11-3.

The deciding match saw Muhammad Umair Arif hold his nerve in a nail-biting contest against Jonghyeok Lee, eventually prevailing 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to clinch victory for Pakistan.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan reached the quarterfinals before bowing out to England in a 2-0 defeat. Despite missing out on a semifinal berth, the team’s overall performance was commendable, underlining the promise and potential of the country’s rising squash talent.