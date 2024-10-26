Open Menu

Pakistan Secure Commanding Win As Spinners Dismantle England Batting Lineup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan secured a commanding win against England before lunch on Saturday, the third day of the final Test, thanks to impressive display by their spinners, who dismantled England’s batting lineup in both innings at Pindi cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

The duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared 19 wickets among them to help Pakistan beat England by nine wickets. The victory ensured Pakistan clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan took only 19 balls to chase down the meagre 36-run target as they cruised to their first home Test series win since February 2021 and first home series win over England since 2015.

After Jack Leach removed Saim Ayub for eight off five balls including two fours, Shan hit four consecutive fours while the winning runs came off a solitary six that sealed his second win as Test captain.

After England resumed from their overnight score of 24-3 in nine overs, they could only manage to add 88 runs to their total before being bundled out for a mere 112 in 37.2 overs, taking a 36-run second-innings lead.

Noman and Sajid led the bowling charge once again, taking 6-42 and 4-69, respectively. Sajid, with his match haul of 10-197, also became the first spinner and overall third player to take a ten-wicket haul in Rawalpindi.

Noman was the first to strike on day three when he got Harry Brook caught behind in the 20th over for 26 off 40 balls including two fours.

An over later, Noman pinned the Ben Stokes (3, 9b) leg-before as he left one which hit his pads.

Joe Root (33, 52b, 1x4), England’s top-scorer in the second innings, ran out of partners soon as Jamie Smith walked down the wicket against Sajid in the 25th over to be bowled for a 16-ball three. Two overs later, Root too nicked one behind against Noman.

Gus Atkinson and Jack Leach contributed ten runs each as the last three England wickets added 27 runs before England were all out for 112.

For Pakistan, Sajid and Noman bowled in tandem sending down 18 and 18.2 overs, respectively, after Saim Ayub sent down one over opening the bowling late on day two.

Saud Shakeel was named player of the match for brilliant century in the first innings while Sajid was named player of the series for his 19 wickets in two games.

Scores in brief

Day 3 of 5 – Pakistan beat England by nine wickets

England 267 all out, 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44) & 112 all out, 37.2 overs (Joe Root 33, Harry Brook 26; Noman Ali 6-42, Sajid Khan 4-69)

Pakistan 344 all out, 96.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 134, Sajid Khan 48 not out, Noman Ali 45, Shan Masood 26; Rehan Ahmed 4-66, Shoaib Bashir 3-129, Gus Atkinson 2-22) & 37-1, 3.1 overs (Shan Masood 23 not out; Jack Leach 1-27)

Player of the match – Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Sajid Khan (Pakistan).

