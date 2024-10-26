Pakistan secure commanding win as spinners dismantle England batting lineup

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan secured a commanding win against England before lunch on Saturday, the third day of the final Test, thanks to impressive display by their spinners, who dismantled England’s batting lineup in both innings at Pindi Cricket Stadium Rawalpindi.

The duo of Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared 19 wickets among them to help Pakistan beat England by nine wickets. The victory ensured Pakistan clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Shan Masood-led Pakistan took only 19 balls to chase down the meagre 36-run target as they cruised to their first home Test series win since February 2021 and first home series win over England since 2015.

After Jack Leach removed Saim Ayub for eight off five balls including two fours, Shan hit four consecutive fours while the winning runs came off a solitary six that sealed his second win as Test captain.

After England resumed from their overnight score of 24-3 in nine overs, they could only manage to add 88 runs to their total before being bundled out for a mere 112 in 37.2 overs, taking a 36-run second-innings lead.

Noman and Sajid led the bowling charge once again, taking 6-42 and 4-69, respectively. Sajid, with his match haul of 10-197, also became the first spinner and overall third player to take a ten-wicket haul in Rawalpindi.

Noman was the first to strike on day three when he got Harry Brook caught behind in the 20th over for 26 off 40 balls including two fours. An over later, Noman pinned the Ben Stokes (3, 9b) leg-before as he left one which hit his pads.

Joe Root (33, 52b, 1x4), England’s top-scorer in the second innings, ran out of partners soon as Jamie Smith walked down the wicket against Sajid in the 25th over to be bowled for a 16-ball three. Two overs later, Root too nicked one behind against Noman.

Gus Atkinson and Jack Leach contributed ten runs each as the last three England wickets added 27 runs before England were all out for 112.

For Pakistan, Sajid and Noman bowled in tandem sending down 18 and 18.2 overs, respectively, after Saim Ayub sent down one over opening the bowling late on day two.

Saud Shakeel was named player of the match for brilliant century in the first innings while Sajid was named player of the series for his 19 wickets in two games.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood in his post-match press conference said that openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique were Pakistan’s asset and they must be backed.

“The decision to include Noman and Sajid was a collective.

After losing the first Test in Multan we, the selection committee and coaching staff sat together and discussed how we can take 20 wickets to win the [second] match. When we decided to play the second match on the used pitch, we checked who are our best spinners. Noman and Sajid, who are our most experienced bowlers were part of our squad, so we decided to include them in the playing 11.

England captain Ben Stokes said: "It's disappointing but whether we do well or not, we try to take the positives. Credit goes to Pakistan for playing well. Regardless of the result we should focus on what went right.

"You've got to practice but the pressures of Test match cricket can never be replicated," he added.

Pakistan spinner Sajid, who was named player of the series for taking 19 wickets at 21.10, said the only pressure on him was that of the comeback. “The team was gelling well together. I’m happy to play my role in the win as my country badly needed that.

Nomi Bhai [Noman] is one of the most experienced player on the Pakistan circuit. I believe we should be share this man of the series award because as much credit goes to him as well.”

Noman said that Pakistan team had not been performing well for quite sometimes and he was happy to play his role along with Sajid to help the national team win the series.

To a question, he said Pakistan had to play more and more red ball cricket to prepare spinners as that was the format wherein they play in tough conditions, bowling with the old ball as well as with the new ball.

“In red ball cricket, they [spinners] have to bowl long spells. This I believe gives them a lot of experience.

“There should also be camps where spinners may learn from the legends like Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Scores in brief

Day 3 of 5 – Pakistan beat England by nine wickets

England 267 all out, 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44) & 112 all out, 37.2 overs (Joe Root 33, Harry Brook 26; Noman Ali 6-42, Sajid Khan 4-69)

Pakistan 344 all out, 96.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 134, Sajid Khan 48 not out, Noman Ali 45, Shan Masood 26; Rehan Ahmed 4-66, Shoaib Bashir 3-129, Gus Atkinson 2-22) & 37-1, 3.1 overs (Shan Masood 23 not out; Jack Leach 1-27)

Player of the match – Saud Shakeel (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Sajid Khan (Pakistan).