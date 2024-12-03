Pakistan Secure Decisive Lead By Beating Zimbabwe In 2nd T20I Match
Pakistan comfortably chased 58-run target just in sixth over without losing any wicket at Bulawayo ground
BULAWAYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Pakistan secured a decisive lead by beating Zimbabwe in a one-sided contest with a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the second T20I match at
In the second match of the three-match T20 series,
Pakistan comfortably chased 58-run target and reached the goal in the sixth over without losing any wicket. Saim Ayub scored an unbeaten 36 while Umair Yousuf contributed 22 runs.
Earlier, Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the hosts could score only 57 runs in 12.4 overs.
For Zimbabwe, Bryan Bennett scored 21 runs and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 16 runs, while none of the other batters managed to reach double figures. Three Zimbabwean players were dismissed without scoring.
For Pakistan, Sufiyan Maqeem delivered an exceptional bowling performance as he claimed 5 wickets. Abbas Afridi took 2 wickets while Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf and Salman Agha grabbed one wicket each.
Pakistan already held a 1-0 lead in the series.
On Sunday, the national team defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first T20 match.
Squads:
Pakistan: Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Salman Agha (capt), Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu
