UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Secures Much Needed Victory Against England In Opener T20I Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:02 AM

Pakistan secures much needed victory against England in opener T20I match

Pakistani batsmen and bowlers snatched the victory away from the hosts by showing excellent performance in the opening match of T20I series against England in Nottingham.

Nottingham: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2021) Pakistan secured the much needed victory by defeating England by 31 runs in the first T20I match on Saturday.

Pakistan scored 232/6 in 20 overs with major contribution of 150-run stand by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Shadab Khan with his three wickets, a brilliant catch at the boundary, and run-out followed by Shaheen Shah’s three wickets pushed Pakistan to strong position to defend the total.

Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez carried the platform as they scored 46 off 16 balls for fourth wickets. Hafeez made 10-ball 24 while Fakhar made 8-ball 26.

In 2018, Pakistan reached their highest-ever total in the format, the previous best was 205/3 against West Indies in Karachi in 2018.

For England, all bowlers were expensive. Curran bagged two while Saqib Mehmood, Willey and Gregory took one each.

In response, England lost their opener, Dawid Malan, earlier on just 12 runs.

Jonny Bairstow departed after scoring 11 followed by Jason Roy (31) and Moeen Ali (1).

Liam Livingstone caught the limelight by scoring his maiden T20I century. While making the most of his experience of playing Haris Rauf, Shaheen, and Hasnain in the Pakistan Super League, Livingstone smashed 103 runs off 53 balls laced with six boundaries and nine sixes.

He made the mammoth run-chase look easy at one stage but Shadab removed him to bring the Green Shirts back in the game.

Haris, Hasnain and Imad also picked up a wicket each for Pakistan apart from Shaheen and Shadab.

Teams

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Sohaib Maqsood, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, David Willey, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Century Pakistan Super League David Livingstone Mohammad Hafeez Sohaib Maqsood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Dawid Malan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan 2018 Afridi All From Best

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2021

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police urge safe driving in adverse weat ..

11 hours ago

Pakistan stands for resuming Afghan peace process ..

10 hours ago

Merkel to Visit Flooded Areas in Western Germany

10 hours ago

Turkey Sent US 200 Requests to Extradite Gulen Mov ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.