Pakistan Secures Runner-up Position At Sri Lanka Amateur C'ship
Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Pakistan's golf team has achieved an outstanding runner-up finish in the prestigious Sri Lanka Amateur Team Championship, held at the Colombo Golf Course.
According to information made available by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) here Sunday, the event witnessed fierce competition from across Asia, including teams from the UAE and neighbouring countries.
Representing Pakistan with pride, Raja Muhammad Israr and Malik Muhammad Shoaib participated in the CEAT 133 Sri Lanka Amateur Golf Championship (05-07 Nov) and followed up with a commendable performance in the Match Play Golf Championship, which concluded on Sunday.
"Congratulations to our talented players and team on this remarkable achievement. Their hard work and determination continue to make Pakistan proud on the international golfing stage" the PGF said in a statement.
