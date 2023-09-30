Pakistan secures silver in Squash at 19th Asian Games

(@Abdulla99267510)

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed remarkable prowess, but in the decisive final match, India proved to be the stronger contender.

HANGZHOU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) Pakistan exhibited outstanding performance in the Squash event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, ultimately clinching the silver medal. However, the team fell just short in the final, with India emerging victorious with a score of 2-1.

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed remarkable prowess, but in the decisive final match, India proved to be the stronger contender.

In an earlier Hockey event at the same games, Pakistan dominated Uzbekistan in a Preliminary Pool-A match, securing a resounding victory with a score of eighteen-two.

Ahmed Arbaz led the scoring with five goals, while Rana Abdul Waheed Arshad and Afraz contributed three goals each. Muhammad Umar Bhutta and Abdur Rehman added two goals each to the tally.

In the Squash event, Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan delivered an impressive performance by defeating Al-Mezayen Abdullah of Kuwait in three consecutive sets, with scores of 11/9, 11/7, and 11/9.