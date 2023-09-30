Open Menu

Pakistan Secures Silver In Squash At 19th Asian Games

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2023 | 07:04 PM

Pakistan secures silver in Squash at 19th Asian Games

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed remarkable prowess, but in the decisive final match, India proved to be the stronger contender.

HANGZHOU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2023) Pakistan exhibited outstanding performance in the Squash event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, ultimately clinching the silver medal. However, the team fell just short in the final, with India emerging victorious with a score of 2-1.

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan displayed remarkable prowess, but in the decisive final match, India proved to be the stronger contender.

In an earlier Hockey event at the same games, Pakistan dominated Uzbekistan in a Preliminary Pool-A match, securing a resounding victory with a score of eighteen-two.

Ahmed Arbaz led the scoring with five goals, while Rana Abdul Waheed Arshad and Afraz contributed three goals each. Muhammad Umar Bhutta and Abdur Rehman added two goals each to the tally.

In the Squash event, Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan delivered an impressive performance by defeating Al-Mezayen Abdullah of Kuwait in three consecutive sets, with scores of 11/9, 11/7, and 11/9.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Hockey Squash China Kuwait Hangzhou Same Uzbekistan Abdur Rehman Silver Event Asia

Recent Stories

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

17 minutes ago
 Mariam Almheiri addresses Climate Champions on fin ..

Mariam Almheiri addresses Climate Champions on final day of ‘Climate Future We ..

38 minutes ago
 Theme of World Green Economy Summit 2023 revealed

Theme of World Green Economy Summit 2023 revealed

53 minutes ago
 Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths ..

Ethiopia declares malaria outbreak, with 36 deaths in Oromia state in 2 months

1 hour ago
 President phones families of martyrs of terrorist ..

President phones families of martyrs of terrorist attacks

1 hour ago
 IMF talks for second tranche of bailout package du ..

IMF talks for second tranche of bailout package due in Oct last week

2 hours ago
Bugti says RAW involved in terror incidents in Pak ..

Bugti says RAW involved in terror incidents in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Huge turnout marks Day 3 of Al Asayl Exhibition 20 ..

Huge turnout marks Day 3 of Al Asayl Exhibition 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Housing empowers seniors through innovativ ..

Sharjah Housing empowers seniors through innovative programmes

2 hours ago
 Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show day four: R ..

Watch &amp; Jewellery Middle East Show day four: Rare jewels and unparalleled cr ..

2 hours ago
 Brutal terrorists who play with the lives of innoc ..

Brutal terrorists who play with the lives of innocent people don't deserve any c ..

2 hours ago
 Climate Future Week concludes with powerful ‘Cou ..

Climate Future Week concludes with powerful ‘Countdown to COP 28’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports