Pakistan secures third position in Far East Cup 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan weightlifting team displayed exceptional talent at the Far East Cup 2024 in Sakhalin, Russia, securing an overall third position in the event.

According to information received here on Monday, Pakistan lifters punched above their weight to claim third position.

Hanzala Dastgir Butt (WAPDA) won a bronze medal in the 109 kg category, while Haider Sultan (Pakistan Army) also bagged bronze medal in the 61kg category. Young weightlifter Haider Shakeeb clinched silver medal in the under-15 (96 kg) category, showcasing his immense potential.

The Far East Cup 2024 featured teams from Pakistan, China, Japan, North Korea South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia. The impressive performance of Pakistan athletes highlighted the country’s weightlifting potential on the global stage.