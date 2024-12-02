Pakistan Secures Third Position In Far East Cup 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Pakistan weightlifting team displayed exceptional talent at the Far East Cup 2024 in Sakhalin, Russia, securing an overall third position in the event
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan weightlifting team displayed exceptional talent at the Far East Cup 2024 in Sakhalin, Russia, securing an overall third position in the event.
According to information received here on Monday, Pakistan lifters punched above their weight to claim third position.
Hanzala Dastgir Butt (WAPDA) won a bronze medal in the 109 kg category, while Haider Sultan (Pakistan Army) also bagged bronze medal in the 61kg category. Young weightlifter Haider Shakeeb clinched silver medal in the under-15 (96 kg) category, showcasing his immense potential.
The Far East Cup 2024 featured teams from Pakistan, China, Japan, North Korea South Korea, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Malaysia. The impressive performance of Pakistan athletes highlighted the country’s weightlifting potential on the global stage.
Recent Stories
NEPRA reduces electricity rates for Karachi consumers
Delivery firm Glovo riders in Spain to become employees
Paris stocks waver, euro falls on France budget standoff
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets
Light Snow, Rain predicted in Kashmir's higher reaches
Chemical industry provides key linkages for products tech: PCJCCI
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 i ..
UNESCO Reactive Monitoring Mission begins at Lahore Fort
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan
SSDO to organise event regarding '16-Day activism against Gender-Based violence ..
Iranian, Azerbaijan ministers meet PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid in Riyadh
Pucar-15 helpline playing vital role in facilitating citizen
More Stories From Sports
-
Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup: Update on tickets18 minutes ago
-
Jay Shah faces challenge to convince Indian govt for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan take on Bangladesh in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup final in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Authorities honor district sports officer in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Shahzaib, Riazullah hit centuries in Pakistan U19 win over UAE27 minutes ago
-
Army excels with 17 gold medals as 52nd national games conclude in Multan1 hour ago
-
Prize distribution of Khelta Punjab competitions held3 hours ago
-
Tickets for Champions T20 Cup to go on sale from Thursday2 hours ago
-
Cavs get 'statement' win over Celtics in showdown of NBA's best2 hours ago
-
Olympic champions Hassan and Tebogo named 'Athletes of the Year'10 hours ago
-
Pak, Bangladesh set to clash in 4th T-20 Blind Cricket World Cup final1 day ago
-
Final of cricket match played in under-20 youth sports festival2 days ago