(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan have sealed the series 2-0, with one match left, due to take place on August 20, while playing a bilateral series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2022) Pakistan have overtaken Afghanistan to secure the third spot in the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League after consistently playing well against the Netherlands.



Pakistan have sealed the series 2-0, with one match left, due to take place on August 20, while playing a bilateral series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

After consecutive two victories, Pakistan have 110 points after playing 17 matches in the current cycle with a net run rate of +0.221, as per the latest ICC standings.



England is on top with 125 points, Bangladesh is at the second with 120 points while India is on the seventh spot on the list with 89 points after losing four matches out of nine played.



Under the critera, each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

If Pakistan win the Netherlands series it will reach to 120 points and consequently it will find a place in next year’s event proper, no matter what their remaining two series against New Zealand and Afghanistan yield any result.