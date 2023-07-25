Open Menu

Pakistan Seizes Lead On Day Two, Rain Halts Play

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 06:24 PM

Pakistan managed to score 33 runs in 10 overs without losing any of the overnight batters as rain stopped play in the first session and ultimately the day was called off without further dayâ€™s play.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- July 25th, 2023) Rain played a spoilsport as only 10 overs were bowled on the second day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Resuming their first innings at the overnight score of 145 for two in 28.3 overs, Pakistan managed to score 33 runs in 10 overs without losing any of the overnight batters as rain stopped play in the first session and ultimately the day was called off without further day’s play.

Abdullah Shafique, who returned undefeated on 74 last evening, went on to score unbeaten 87 off 131 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes.

Captain Babar added 20 runs to his overnight score and returned unbeaten on 28 off 49 balls, which included three fours and a six.

At stumps, Pakistan were 178 for two in 38.3 overs, leading by 12 runs after the hosts were bundled out for 166 in 48.4 overs on the opening day.

Scores in brief (day 2 of 5)

Sri Lanka 166 all out, 48.4 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 57, Dinesh Chandimal 34, Ramesh Mendis 27; Abrar Ahmed 4-69, Naseem Shah 3-41, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-44)

Pakistan 178-2, 38.3 overs (Abdullah Shafique 87 not out, Shan Masood 51, Babar Azam 28 not out; Asitha Fernando 2-51)

More Stories From Sports