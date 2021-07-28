Pakistan send West Indies to bat in first T20

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the opening T20 International of the rescheduled four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the opening T20 International of the rescheduled four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Following his success in the just-completed ODI sereis against Australia, the home side included left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in their line-up.

He will complement wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh, the "Man of the Series" in the 4-1 T20I triumph over the Aussies in St Lucia two weeks ago.

Pakistan are giving a debut to 19-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Wasim in a side which shows two other changes from the team which concluded the three-match T20I series in England earlier this month.

Sharjeel Khan comes in at the top of the order while Azam Khan slots into the middle-order.

Teams West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Duguid (GUY)Match Referee: Richie Richardson