Pakistan Send West Indies To Bat In First T20

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:55 PM

Bridgetown, Barbados, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the opening T20 International of the rescheduled four-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.

Following his success in the just-completed ODI sereis against Australia, the home side included left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in their line-up.

He will complement wrist-spinner Hayden Walsh, the "Man of the Series" in the 4-1 T20I triumph over the Aussies in St Lucia two weeks ago.

Pakistan are giving a debut to 19-year-old all-rounder Mohammad Wasim in a side which shows two other changes from the team which concluded the three-match T20I series in England earlier this month.

Sharjeel Khan comes in at the top of the order while Azam Khan slots into the middle-order.

Teams West Indies - Kieron Pollard (captain), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.

Pakistan - Babar Azam (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite (BAR), Nigel Duguid (GUY)Match Referee: Richie Richardson

