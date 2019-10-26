UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Services Volleyball Team Claims Bronze In Military World Games

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

Pakistan Services Volleyball team claims bronze in Military World Games

Pakistan Services Volleyball team finished third in the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Services Volleyball team finished third in the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China on Saturday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan overpowered Qatar in straight sets in the third 3rd/4th position match to claim bronze medal.

They won first set 25-20, second 25-21 and third 25-16.

The games commenced on October 16 in around 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from over 100 countries in attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan World China Qatar Wuhan October Bronze From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women make history, beat Bangladesh in th ..

15 minutes ago

23 minutes ago

TEVTA joins hands with APTMA for future cooperatio ..

2 minutes ago

'End of the World': All Blacks loss stuns New Zeal ..

2 minutes ago

England 'didn't want to just stand there' for haka ..

2 minutes ago

Messages of President, Prime Minister on Kashmir B ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.