Pakistan Services Volleyball team claims bronze in Military World Games

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Services Volleyball team finished third in the 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan China on Saturday.

According to information made available here by Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Pakistan overpowered Qatar in straight sets in the third 3rd/4th position match to claim bronze medal.

They won first set 25-20, second 25-21 and third 25-16.

The games commenced on October 16 in around 27 CISM disciplines with some 9000 athletes from over 100 countries in attendance.