Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

Pakistan made 128 runs for nine wickets in final match of T20I series at Wellington cricket stadium

Pakistan on Wednesday set the target of 129 runs for New Zealand in the final match of T20I series.

The match was played at Wellington ground.

Captain Salman Agha remained the top scorer as he made 51 runs off 29 balls while the openers and other middle order batsmen returned to the pavilion so early as they could not stay longer on the crease.

The New Zealand bowlers gave really tough time to the Pakistan batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped for the final T20I match.

Pakistan could made 128 runs for 9 wickets. Shadab Khan also made 28 runs off 20 balls and returned to the pavilion. New Zealand had earlier won the series by beating Pakistan in three matches of five-match T20I series.