Open Menu

Pakistan Set 129-run Target For New Zealand In Final T20I Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2025 | 01:33 PM

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

Pakistan made 128 runs for nine wickets in final match of T20I series at Wellington cricket stadium

WELLINGTON: |(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday set the target of 129 runs for New Zealand in the final match of T20I series.

The match was played at Wellington ground.

Captain Salman Agha remained the top scorer as he made 51 runs off 29 balls while the openers and other middle order batsmen returned to the pavilion so early as they could not stay longer on the crease.

The New Zealand bowlers gave really tough time to the Pakistan batters.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been dropped for the final T20I match.

Pakistan could made 128 runs for 9 wickets. Shadab Khan also made 28 runs off 20 balls and returned to the pavilion. New Zealand had earlier won the series by beating Pakistan in three matches of five-match T20I series.

Related Topics

Pakistan Wellington Shadab Khan Afridi Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a R ..

Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering

3 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its Firs ..

Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..

10 minutes ago
 Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient ..

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones

23 minutes ago
 Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory ..

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

36 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship managemen ..

AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

51 minutes ago
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

1 hour ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

1 hour ago
 Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout fo ..

Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partn ..

Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports