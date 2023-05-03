UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Set 288-run Target For Kiwis In 3rd ODI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Pakistan set 288-run target for Kiwis in 3rd ODI

Imamul Haq scores 90 and Babar Azam made 54 runs to push their side to a strong position in the third ODI match being played at Karachi Stadium tonight.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2023) Pakistan's top three did their thing, and Matt Henry did his thing.

Imam-ul Haq's 90 helped Pakistan to 287 in a stop-start innings, one that Henry's characteristic discipline always appeared to have on a leash.

Three wickets for New Zealand's premier bowler, including the early scalp of Fakhar Zaman and the partnership-breaking one of Babar Azam on 54, ensured Pakistan could never quite build the platform that allowed them to tee off at the death.

The consequence was a Pakistan innings that remained perpetually on the simmer without quite coming to a boil, and the hosts ended up with the lowest score of the series so far.

New Zealand finally won a toss, and Tom Latham put Pakistan in. Batting first, Pakistan are often more sedate than during a chase, and New Zealand's early discipline with the ball amplified that. The first five overs produced just 12 runs on a blazing afternoon in Karachi, and while Zaman tried to force the issue thereafter, a Henry short ball got the better of him cheaply.

Babar and Imam have statistically been Pakistan's most prolific pair in the past four years, and they got together for yet another edition of that today.

They accumulated 107 runs for that second wicket, though it was precisely that - accumulation.

The sense of urgency most modern teams have through the middle overs was somewhat missing, and while both players coasted to half-centuries, it was telling that Pakistan hadn't assumed control by the time Henry had Babar drag one back onto his stumps.

Pakistan's dependence on the top three- and general absence of huge power hitting at the death - meant Imam was crucial to a big finish, but he, too, would drag on to his stumps ten shy of a hundred, putting the onus of getting past 300 onto a vulnerable middle order.

New Zealand began to pull things back as Abdullah Shafique and Agha Salman fell cheaply, and Adam Milne dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for 31 just when he looked essential to Pakistan's death overs efforts.

However, it paved the way for Shadab Khan to come in. His quick cameo - an unbeaten 21 off 10 - suggested he'd come in a touch too late. A lovely six over mid-off off the final ball means Pakistan go in with a little bit of momentum behind them, as well as the hope they can wrap the series up here and now.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Shadab Khan Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in ..

AED 493.5 million worth of Amanat shares traded in two major direct deals: DFM

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increa ..

Abu Dhabi real estate sector witnesses 147% increase in Q1 2023 with AED 27.9 bn ..

17 minutes ago
 Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrain ..

Kiev City Council Approves Concept of Full 'Ukrainization' of Capital - Reports

5 minutes ago
 British investment group launches $40 million reso ..

British investment group launches $40 million resort-style living in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for set ..

GB judges appointment case referred to CJP for setting up larger bench

5 minutes ago
 Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of produ ..

Cutlery industry urged to enhance quality of products to match international mar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.