Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

Babar Azam has scored 87 runs and pushed Pakistan to a strong position against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Pakistan on Friday set the target of 170 runs for England in the sixth T20I against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan lost six wickets while Babar Azam scored 87 runs against 57 balls.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the sixth T20I against Pakistan in Lahore.

In a must-win game for the visitors, who trail the seven-match series 3-2, England made two changes to their side. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were rested with Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson coming into the starting eleven.

"The wicket will stay good throughout, last game was a bit tacky, but we have to chase well and win the game," Moeen Ali said at the toss. "It's not always about going hard, you have to adapt to the conditions, hopefully, we can do that tonight.

Pakistan also made two changes to their side from the previous encounter choosing to rest two of their most high-profile players - Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf. Mohammad Haris was handed his debut T20I cap while Shahnawaz Dahani comes in place of Rauf as the hosts look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Babar Azam said that he would have bowled too, because of the dew factor, but is looking to post "160-170" and defend for the third game running.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Asif Ali 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal 10 Mohammad Wasim Jnr 11 Shahnawaz Dahani

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 David Willey, 8 Sam Curran 9 Reece Topley 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Richard Gleeson