UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Set Target Of 170 Runs For England In Sixth T20I Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Pakistan set target of 170 runs for England in sixth T20I match

Babar Azam has scored 87 runs and pushed Pakistan to a strong position against England at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2022) Pakistan on Friday set the target of 170 runs for England in the sixth T20I against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan lost six wickets while Babar Azam scored 87 runs against 57 balls.

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first in the sixth T20I against Pakistan in Lahore.

In a must-win game for the visitors, who trail the seven-match series 3-2, England made two changes to their side. Mark Wood and Chris Woakes were rested with Reece Topley and Richard Gleeson coming into the starting eleven.

"The wicket will stay good throughout, last game was a bit tacky, but we have to chase well and win the game," Moeen Ali said at the toss. "It's not always about going hard, you have to adapt to the conditions, hopefully, we can do that tonight.

"

Pakistan also made two changes to their side from the previous encounter choosing to rest two of their most high-profile players - Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf. Mohammad Haris was handed his debut T20I cap while Shahnawaz Dahani comes in place of Rauf as the hosts look to wrap up the series with a game to spare.

Babar Azam said that he would have bowled too, because of the dew factor, but is looking to post "160-170" and defend for the third game running.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Asif Ali 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal 10 Mohammad Wasim Jnr 11 Shahnawaz Dahani

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 David Willey, 8 Sam Curran 9 Reece Topley 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Richard Gleeson

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Rashid David Shan Masood Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Reece Topley Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Dawid Malan Ben Duckett Shadab Khan Post From

Recent Stories

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead ..

Fazal, Chadha share special message for fans ahead of wedding festivities

22 minutes ago
 Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China Durin ..

Senior US Official to Discuss Ukraine, China During Trip to Europe, Mideast - St ..

19 minutes ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regi ..

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regions to Russia - Joint Statemen ..

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks comments from responden ..

Islamabad High Court seeks comments from respondents in road blockage case

20 minutes ago
 NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russ ..

NY Police Say Investigating Incident in Which Russian Consulate Was Doused With ..

20 minutes ago
 Higher education vital to national prosperity: Gov ..

Higher education vital to national prosperity: Governor

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.