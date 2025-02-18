Pakistan Set To Host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Aiming To Showcase Hospitality And Peace
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 06:38 PM
Prominent Pakistani businessman, industrialist, politician and social activist Sheikh Qaiser Mahmood Chinioti on Tuesday termed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a chance for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and peace to the world
CHINIOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prominent Pakistani businessman, industrialist, politician and social activist Sheikh Qaiser Mahmood Chinioti on Tuesday termed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a chance for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and peace to the world.
He expressed these views on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan starting from February 19, stating that the event is a big success in Pakistan after 1996, tourists from all over the world will come to enjoy cricket in Pakistan.
He further said that It was during the PML-N's government that the confidence of international players was restored and they were brought to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is still the PML-N's era that a big cricket festival is going to be held in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality and peace2 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates main gate of stadium2 hours ago
-
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage19 hours ago
-
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots20 hours ago
-
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener20 hours ago
-
Wissen Dan hockey club visits national assembly20 hours ago
-
MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani participates in tent pegging competition at UAF20 hours ago
-
Sajjad, Asif, Sajjad move in knockout round of Asian Men Snooker C’ship20 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table20 hours ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 tournament20 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli finds a way around BCCI's dietary restrictions on overseas tours22 hours ago
-
Haris Rauf expresses optimism about achieving good results in ICC Champions Trophy 202523 hours ago