Open Menu

Pakistan Set To Host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Aiming To Showcase Hospitality And Peace

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality and peace

Prominent Pakistani businessman, industrialist, politician and social activist Sheikh Qaiser Mahmood Chinioti on Tuesday termed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a chance for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and peace to the world

CHINIOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prominent Pakistani businessman, industrialist, politician and social activist Sheikh Qaiser Mahmood Chinioti on Tuesday termed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a chance for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and peace to the world.

He expressed these views on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan starting from February 19, stating that the event is a big success in Pakistan after 1996, tourists from all over the world will come to enjoy cricket in Pakistan.

He further said that It was during the PML-N's government that the confidence of international players was restored and they were brought to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is still the PML-N's era that a big cricket festival is going to be held in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

10 minutes ago
 Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue ..

Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..

2 minutes ago
 Citizens demand action against charging annual sch ..

Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees

3 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegati ..

RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ai ..

Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..

2 minutes ago
 District administration bans sale of unhygienic fo ..

District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools

2 minutes ago
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz La ..

Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari

2 minutes ago
 Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying b ..

Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144

2 minutes ago
 A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot ..

A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million ..

Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank ..

ICT admin hosts Tent Pegging event with World Bank delegation in attendance

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports