Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality and peace

CHINIOT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Prominent Pakistani businessman, industrialist, politician and social activist Sheikh Qaiser Mahmood Chinioti on Tuesday termed the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 a chance for Pakistan to showcase its hospitality and peace to the world.

He expressed these views on the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be held in Pakistan starting from February 19, stating that the event is a big success in Pakistan after 1996, tourists from all over the world will come to enjoy cricket in Pakistan.

He further said that It was during the PML-N's government that the confidence of international players was restored and they were brought to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is still the PML-N's era that a big cricket festival is going to be held in Pakistan.