Pakistan set to join pro boxing bandwagon as Asian Title Fight takes place on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Boxing in Pakistan is set to join the professional bandwagon as the Amir Khan (AK) Promotions on Thursday announced to hold first-ever boxing show here at the Amir Khan Boxing Academy, Pakistan sports Complex.

The event to be held on Saturday evening will see several pro pugilists from Pakistan, Poland and Afghanistan, fighting in different weight divisions.

According to details issued by AK promotions, the main event bout will take place between Pakistan's promising Usman Wazeer and Poland's Boida in the superlight division.

In the co-main events, Pakistan's Asif Hazara will fight against Afghanistan's Ramin Nejrabi in the superfly weight category, while Pakistan's Nadir Baloch will face challenge from another Afghan pugilist Mohammad Salim in the featherweight category.

In under card fights, Pakistan's Kamran Wahab will take on compatriot Muhammad Zaman in the lightweight category, while Bilal Mehsud will try his luck against Afghanistan's Amin ul Haq in the superlightweight category. Pakistan's Allah Baksh will fight against Polish boxer Artur Krzyzstof in the heavyweight category.

Similarly, the super featherweight bout will be held between Pakistan's Sikander Abbasi and Afghanistan's Jawad Hassan. In the lightweight category, Pakistan's Zahoor Abbas will fight against compatriot Moin Khan, while 'Pakhtoon Boy' Adil Said will taken on compatriot Abbas Ali in the middleweight category.

Talking to media here, the British boxer of Pakistan-origin said that the Amir Khan Boxing academy had produced several potential boxers in a short span of time. "Now, it is going to host the first ever title AFF Asian Title Fight in Pakistan," he said.

He said Usman Wazeer had been training hard for the event and would try to live up to expectations. "This will be a stunning event. Asif Hazara and Nadir Baloch are also great fighters and capable of defeating their opponents," he said.

"This event will be an amazing journey in professional boxing in Pakistan." He said he was thankful to Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza, who had been very cooperative for the promotion of boxing in Pakistan. But we need more support from the government of Pakistan to promote pro boxing here, he said.

Iranian coach at Amir Khan Boxing Academy while speaking on the occasion said that Usman had been training hard during the Covid-19 lockdown period. "He is in good shape, more lethal and aggressive. I'm sure he will win the title bout. If he does so he will become number one in IBF Asian Boxing Federation ranking in the superlight category. "And if he manages to defend that title twice he'll qualify for WBC youth title. That is his dream as in Pakistan's history no one has ever won that title," he added.

