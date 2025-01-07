Open Menu

Pakistan Set Unique Record In South Africa Despite 10-wicket Defeat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 07, 2025 | 12:34 PM

For first time in 136 years, a visiting team in South Africa surpassed 400-run mark after being forced to follow on

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 7th, 2025) Despite a 10-wicket loss in the second Test against South Africa, the Pakistan cricket team achieved a unique record on South African soil.

In the second innings of the match, following a follow-on, Pakistan scored a remarkable 478 runs. This total included a captain's knock of 145 runs by Shan Masood and an 81-run contribution by Babar Azam.

For the first time in 136 years, a visiting team in South Africa surpassed the 400-run mark after being forced to follow on. It was also the first instance where any team scored over 400 runs against South Africa under such circumstances.

Previously, the highest total after a follow-on in South Africa by a visiting team was 372/7 by Australia in Johannesburg in 1902, 122 years ago.

The highest follow-on total in South Africa remains 572 runs, achieved by the hosts themselves against England in Durban in 1999.

In the Cape Town Test, South Africa set a daunting total of 615 runs in their first innings.

In reply, Pakistan managed only 194 runs which resulted in a follow-on. However, in their second innings, Pakistan put up a strong fight as Shan Masood scored 145 and Babar Azam made 81 runs, and brought their total to 478.

Pakistan gained a slender lead of 57 runs but South Africa comfortably chased down the 58-run target in just 7.1 overs.

With the series win, South Africa secured a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and continue to hold the top position in the 2023-25 cycle rankings.

