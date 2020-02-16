UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Shaheen Beat MCC By 5 Wickets

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:00 PM

Pakistan Shaheen beat MCC by 5 wickets

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :An unbeaten 91-run stand between Imran Rafiq and Hasan Mohsin and Ehsan Adil's six-wicket haul helped Pakistan Shaheens to a five-wicket win over Marylebone cricket Club (MCC) here on Sunday at Aitchison College ground.

Imran and Hasan posted unbeaten scores of 66 and 49, respectively, as Shaheens chased down a 205-run target with 30 balls spare.

The pair had come together in the 27th over with the scoreboard reading 114 for five. Shaheens lost opener Zeeshan Malik (0) in the first over. But a 43-run partnership for the second-wicket between Omair Bin Yousaf (25 off 23) and Rohail Nazir (20 off 17) provided stability to Shaheens' innings.

MCC's Oliver Hanoon-Dalby took two wickets for 33 in nine overs.

Earlier, Ehsan Adil took six wickets for 34 runs as MCC managed 204 for nine in 50 overs.

The right-arm pacer struck in the third over and picked up the prized scalp of Kumar Sangakkara, the MCC captain, in the seventh over to leave MCC side reeling at 23 for two.

A 68-run stand for the fourth-wicket between Will Rhodes (27 off 71) and Ross Whiteley (51 off 39) gave MCC the desired momentum, but the partnership was curtailed by Ehsan, who after dismissing Rhodes added three more wickets to his tally.

Roelof van der Merwe was not out on 47 from 79 balls. He hit two fours in his stay at the crease.

The MCC will play Northern, the domestic T20 champions, in a 20-over contest at the Aitchison College ground on Monday (tomorrow).

The touring side outplayed Lahore Qalandars by six wickets in the first match of the tour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Van Reading Lahore Qalandars Ehsan Adil Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives IMF Managing Director ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives World Bank President

46 minutes ago

Dubai Ruler receives Ivanka Trump at GWFD 2020

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GWFD 2020 opening sess ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.