Pakistan Shaheens battle to keep pace at stumps on day 2

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Shaheens were 212 for five at stumps on the second day of the four-day match against Sri Lanka ‘A’ at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

The visitors had earlier been dismissed for 310 on Tuesday morning. Hussain Talat (18 not out) and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (5 not out) will resume Pakistan Shaheens’ innings on Wednesday, with the home side trailing by 98 runs.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka ‘A’ added 17 runs to their overnight score of 293 for eight before being bowled out for 310. Sonal Dinusha, who resumed on 81, remained unbeaten on 85, while Isitha Wijesundara contributed a strokeful 51, which included seven fours and three sixes. Wijesundara had started the morning on 38 before falling to Kashif Ali.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, who had taken an impressive six for 30 on Monday before splitting his right-hand webbing during the second session while attempting a catch, did not bowl on Tuesday and has been ruled out of further participation in the match. Ahmed Safi Abdullah finished with figures of two for 100, while Kashif Ali and Ahmed Bashir claimed one wicket each on the second morning.

In reply, Pakistan Shaheens saw solid starts from their top-order batters but none could convert them into substantial scores. Abdul Faseeh top-scored with 59 off 108 balls, including seven fours, while Mohammad Suleman made 40, Haider Ali scored 35 and Ali Zaryab contributed 32.

The most notable partnership of the innings so far has been between Abdul Faseeh and Ali Zaryab, who added 86 runs for the second wicket off 165 balls. Another key stand came for the fourth wicket when Suleman and Haider put together 54 runs off 96 deliveries. Wanuja Sahan followed up his 63 in the first innings by bagging two wickets for 53 runs.

Scores in brief (day 2 of 4): Sri Lanka ‘A’ 310 all-out, 79 overs (Sonal Dinusha 85 not out, Wanuja Sahan 63, Isitha Wijesundara 51, Pavan Rathnayake 35, Ahan Wickramsinghe 30, Dinura Kalupahana 30; Khurram Shahzad 6-30, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-100).

Pakistan Shaheens 212-5, 71 overs (Abdul Faseeh 59, Mohammad Suleman 40, Haider Ali 35, Ali Zaryab 32; Wanuja Sahan 2-53).