Pakistan Shaheens beat NT Strike by 84 runs in last ODI

DARWIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) Aug 09 (APP)::Faisal Akram got 5 wickets by giving only 37 runs. The Pakistan Shaheens defeated NT Strike by 84 runs in the last One Day International match of Australian tour.

The 19-year-old left-arm spinner Faisal Akram's brilliant performance of 5 wickets for 37 runs played a key role in this victory.

In this tour, Pakistan Shaheens also played the final of the six-team T20 tournament in which they were defeated by NT Strike by 46 runs, but in this ODI match, they outclassed the rival team as a result of their brilliant bowling.

In the ODI match, Pakistan Shaheens won the toss and batted first, and the entire team was dismissed for 232 runs in 47.3 overs.

Ali Asfand was the leading scorer with 42 runs not out.

In reply, the NT Strike team was bowled out for 148 runs in the 40th over.

Pakistan Shaheens openers Basit Ali and Azan Owais gave the team a good start of 53 runs. Azan Owais scored 36 runs and Basit Ali got out after scoring 33 runs, after which none of the batsmen could play a big innings.

Wahaj Riaz scored 24, Hussain scored 7, and Captain Rohail Nazir scored 2 runs.

Pakistan Shaheens' seven wickets fell for 160 runs on this occasion.

Ali Asfand and Ahmed Khan added 44 runs in the eighth wicket partnership.

Ahmed Khan was dismissed for 39 runs, which included six and two fours.

Ali Asfand was not out by scoring 42 runs off 42 balls. His innings included five fours.

Charlie Smith took 4 wickets for 31 runs from NT Strike. Tom Menzies and Jack Wood got two wickets each.

Both the NT strike openers were dismissed for a total of just seven runs after Jason Sangha and Kobe Edmondstone added 79 runs for the third wicket partnership.

Sangha was dismissed for 34 runs. Kobe Edmondstone scored 65 runs with the help of six fours and a six, but on the other hand, Faisal Akram took 5 wickets in just 28 balls, including the top scorer Kobe Edmondstone and the wicket of Jack Wood, who made a century in the T20 final. His excellent performance brought Pakistan Shaheens into a position to win the match.

Captain Rohail Nazir showed good performance in wicket keeping and took three stumps and one catch.

Short score.

Pakistan Shaheens 232 runs (47.3 overs). Ali Asfand not out. Ahmed Khan 39 Charlie Smith 31 / 4 wickets.

NT strike. 148 runs. (39.3 Overs) Kobe Edmondstone 65. Faisal Akram 37 / 5 wickets.