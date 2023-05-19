Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

An all-round performance from Zimbabwe Select's Blessing Muzarabani handed Pakistan Shaheens a 80-run defeat in the second one-day of the six match series on Friday at Harare. This was Pakistan Shaheens' second loss in as many matches, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :An all-round performance from Zimbabwe Select's Blessing Muzarabani handed Pakistan Shaheens a 80-run defeat in the second one-day of the six match series on Friday at Harare. This was Pakistan Shaheens' second loss in as many matches, said the information made available here by the Pakistan cricket board.

Muzarabani scored half-century with an unbeaten 24-ball 50 that included seven fours and two sixes. This fighting knock towards the end of the hosts' innings lifted them to 236 before they were bowled out in 38.5 overs.

Zimbabwe Select had a poor start to their innings once again and this time they were five down for 57 before 47 off 60 from Ryan Burl and 43 off 44 from wicketkeeper Clive Madande brought them back into the match.

Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Aamir Jamal picked up five wickets for 75 in 10 overs and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani took two wickets for 36 runs in eight overs.

Zimbabwe Select began the defense of their total with the wicket of Saim Ayub on the first ball as Tendai Chatara trapped him in front.

Pakistan Shaheens kept losing wickets on regular intervals and at a stage were 71 for five before they were bundled out in 38th over.

Mubasir Khan scored 44 off 60 in the lower order to stitch 73 runs with captain Imran Butt, who top-scored with 45 off 81.

The other notable performance came from one-drop Muhammad Huraira as he made 33 off 36. He was dismissed by Muzarabani who also sent Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat and Shahnawaz back to the pavilion.

Sean Williams and Victor Nyauchi took two wickets each.

Scores in brief Zimbabwe Select 236 all out, 38.5 overs (Blessing Muzarabani 50 not out, Ryan Burl 47, Clive Madane 43; Aamir Jamal 5-75, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-36)Pakistan Shaheens 156 all out, 37.3 overs (Imran Butt 45, Mubasir Khan 44, Muhammad Huraira 33; Blessing Muzarabani 4-23, Sean Williams 2-16, Victor Nyauchi 2-43)