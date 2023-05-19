UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Shaheens Lose To Zimbabwe Select In Second One-day

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan Shaheens lose to Zimbabwe Select in second one-day

An all-round performance from Zimbabwe Select's Blessing Muzarabani handed Pakistan Shaheens a 80-run defeat in the second one-day of the six match series on Friday at Harare. This was Pakistan Shaheens' second loss in as many matches, said the information made available here by the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :An all-round performance from Zimbabwe Select's Blessing Muzarabani handed Pakistan Shaheens a 80-run defeat in the second one-day of the six match series on Friday at Harare. This was Pakistan Shaheens' second loss in as many matches, said the information made available here by the Pakistan cricket board.

Muzarabani scored half-century with an unbeaten 24-ball 50 that included seven fours and two sixes. This fighting knock towards the end of the hosts' innings lifted them to 236 before they were bowled out in 38.5 overs.

Zimbabwe Select had a poor start to their innings once again and this time they were five down for 57 before 47 off 60 from Ryan Burl and 43 off 44 from wicketkeeper Clive Madande brought them back into the match.

Pakistan Shaheens all-rounder Aamir Jamal picked up five wickets for 75 in 10 overs and pacer Shahnawaz Dahani took two wickets for 36 runs in eight overs.

Zimbabwe Select began the defense of their total with the wicket of Saim Ayub on the first ball as Tendai Chatara trapped him in front.

Pakistan Shaheens kept losing wickets on regular intervals and at a stage were 71 for five before they were bundled out in 38th over.

Mubasir Khan scored 44 off 60 in the lower order to stitch 73 runs with captain Imran Butt, who top-scored with 45 off 81.

The other notable performance came from one-drop Muhammad Huraira as he made 33 off 36. He was dismissed by Muzarabani who also sent Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat and Shahnawaz back to the pavilion.

Sean Williams and Victor Nyauchi took two wickets each.

Scores in brief Zimbabwe Select 236 all out, 38.5 overs (Blessing Muzarabani 50 not out, Ryan Burl 47, Clive Madane 43; Aamir Jamal 5-75, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-36)Pakistan Shaheens 156 all out, 37.3 overs (Imran Butt 45, Mubasir Khan 44, Muhammad Huraira 33; Blessing Muzarabani 4-23, Sean Williams 2-16, Victor Nyauchi 2-43)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Poor Harare Zimbabwe Kamran Ghulam Hussain Talat Imran Butt Aamir Jamal All From

Recent Stories

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

HPC organizes solidarity rally with Pak Army

2 minutes ago
 US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polim ..

US Designates Russian Gold, Silver Producers Polimetall, Polyus - State Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Only anti-state elements can attack security insti ..

Only anti-state elements can attack security institutions: Raja Pervaiz

2 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns blast near JI Ameer's convoy at Zhob

2 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to ja ..

Askari Tower case: PTI's ex-MPA, others sent to jail for identification parade

12 minutes ago
 Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance o ..

Japanese, US Foreign Ministers Affirm Importance of Cooperation With China - Min ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.