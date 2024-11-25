Pakistan Shaheens Outplay Sri Lanka 'A' In First 50-over Match
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A sparkling century by Haider Ali and an all-round performance by Sharoon Siraj powered Pakistan Shaheens to a comfortable 108 runs victory over Sri Lanka 'A' in the first 50-over match at the Islamabad Club on Monday.
Haider Ali scored 108 and Abdul Samad contributed 56, lifting Pakistan Shaheens to an imposing 306 for seven in their allotted 50 overs. Sharoon then followed up his 48-ball 42 by claiming three wickets for 21 runs, as Sri Lanka 'A' were bowled out for 198 in 39.4 overs.
Batting at No.4, Haider faced 94 balls, striking eight fours and six sixes. He reached his half-century off 59 deliveries with two boundaries and three sixes, before accelerating to reach his century off 90 balls with seven fours and six sixes.
Haider added 120 runs from 119 balls for the fourth wicket with Abdul Samad, whose 63-ball knock included five fours and a six. Their partnership rescued Pakistan Shaheens from a shaky position at 94 for three after being put into bat.
The hosts scored 46 for one in the first PowerPlay and capitalised on the fourth-wicket stand to accelerate late in the innings. They added 85 runs in the final 10 overs, with Mohammad Haris hitting an unbeaten 36 off 25 balls (four fours and a six) and Muhammad Imran chipping in with a quickfire 15 off 10 balls (two fours).
For Sri Lanka 'A,' Eshan Malinga was the standout bowler with figures of three for 61, while Chamindu Wickramasinghe (two for 52) and Dilshan Madushanka (two for 62) also chipped in.
In reply, Sri Lanka 'A' struggled to build partnerships, slumping to 61 for four and later to 136 for seven before being bowled out. Wickramasinghe top-scored with 47, while Sonal Dinusha (38) and Sahan Arachchige (35) provided some resistance.
Sharoon shone with the ball, returning figures of 4.4-0-21-3, while Mohammad Imran Junior picked up two for 30.
Sirajuddin, Muhammad Imran, Ubaid Shah, and Mehran Mumtaz each claimed one wicket to complete the comprehensive victory.
Scores in brief: Pakistan Shaheens 306-7, 50 overs (Haider Ali 108, Abdul Samad 56, Sharoon Siraj 42, Mohammad Haris 36 not out, Mohammad Huraira 26; Eshan Malinga 3-61, Chamindu Wickramasinghe 2-52, Dilshan Madushanka 2-62).
Sri Lanka ‘A’ 198, all-out, 39.4 overs (Chamindu Wickramasinghe 47, Sonal Dinusha 38, Sahan Arachchige 35; Sharoon Siraj 3-21, Mohammad Imran Jnr 2-30).
