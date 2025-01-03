Open Menu

Pakistan Shaheens Squad Announced For Warm-up Game Against West Indies

Muhammad Rameez Published January 03, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test squad in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday, 10 January

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test squad in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday, 10 January.

Test batter Imam-ul-Haq is set to lead the Shaheens side while Musa Khan, who bagged 38 wickets in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season, has also been called up.

West Indies Test squad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, 6 January while Pakistan Shaheens squad will assemble on the same day. Shaheens will begin their training at the Islamabad Club on 7 January while West Indies will undergo two training sessions on 8 and 9 January.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to begin from 17 January in Multan as both the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played on the same venue.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies – Three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club (Session timings)

10 January – Day 1

Toss - 9am

1st session – 9.30am to 12pm

Lunch – 12pm to 1pm

2nd session – 1pm to 3pm

Tea – 3pm to 3.20pm

3rd session – 3.20pm to 4.50pm

10, 11 January – Day 2 & 3

1st session – 9.30am to 12pm

Lunch – 12pm to 12.40pm

2nd session – 12.40pm to 2.40pm

Tea – 2.40pm to 3pm

3rd session – 3pm to 4.30pm

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Safi Same Lead Anderson Jomel Warrican Hussain Talat January From Imam-ul-Haq

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

3 minutes ago
 Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

Five killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian attacks

4 minutes ago
 AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environm ..

AJK govt devises plan to address pressing environmental issues

10 minutes ago
 Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled hous ..

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

23 minutes ago
 Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

Czech Republic reopens Damascus embassy to help US

24 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of ..

Al Ain Dates Festival launches under patronage of Mansour bin Zayed

40 minutes ago
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel

24 minutes ago
 Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test ..

Ankle injury rules Saim Ayub out of Newlands test match

24 minutes ago
 Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cult ..

Action plan to be finalized to promote cotton cultivation

24 minutes ago
 Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top ag ..

Rickelton hits Test best as South Africa on top against Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': ..

Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed': minister

24 minutes ago
 Operation to continue till complete eradication of ..

Operation to continue till complete eradication of terrorism: Rana Sanaullah

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports