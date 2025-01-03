Pakistan Shaheens squad announced for warm-up game against West Indies

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test squad in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday, 10 January

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 14-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to face the touring West Indies Test squad in a three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad starting from Friday, 10 January.

Test batter Imam-ul-Haq is set to lead the Shaheens side while Musa Khan, who bagged 38 wickets in five Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches this season, has also been called up.

West Indies Test squad will arrive in Islamabad on Monday, 6 January while Pakistan Shaheens squad will assemble on the same day. Shaheens will begin their training at the Islamabad Club on 7 January while West Indies will undergo two training sessions on 8 and 9 January.

The two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies is set to begin from 17 January in Multan as both the ICC World Test Championship fixtures will be played on the same venue.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Imam-ul-Haq (captain), Ahmed Bashir, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Zaryab, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Kashif Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Suleman, Musa Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rohail Nazir, and Saad Khan

West Indies Test squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican.

Pakistan Shaheens vs West Indies – Three-day warm-up match at the Islamabad Club (Session timings)

10 January – Day 1

Toss - 9am

1st session – 9.30am to 12pm

Lunch – 12pm to 1pm

2nd session – 1pm to 3pm

Tea – 3pm to 3.20pm

3rd session – 3.20pm to 4.50pm

10, 11 January – Day 2 & 3

1st session – 9.30am to 12pm

Lunch – 12pm to 12.40pm

2nd session – 12.40pm to 2.40pm

Tea – 2.40pm to 3pm

3rd session – 3pm to 4.30pm