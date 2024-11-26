Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A Last Two 50-over Matches Postponed
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 26, 2024 | 08:44 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board, in consultation with Sri Lanka Cricket, has postponed the last two 50-over matches of the Pakistan Shaheens-Sri Lanka A series due to a political activity in the Federal capital.
The last two matches were scheduled for Wednesday and Friday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both boards will collaborate to finalise new dates to complete the series, said a press release.
The Shaheens lead the series, having won the two four-day matches 1-0 and the opening 50-over match on Monday by 108 runs.
APP/vad-msr
