Pakistan Shaheens, Sri Lanka A match ends in a draw

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sonal Dinusha and Pavan Rathnayake ended the two four-day matches series with sparkling centuries as Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A match ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Dinusha returned unbeaten on 116 and Rathnayake remained 100 not out as Sri Lanka ‘A’, resuming their second innings at 157 for four, declared their second innings at 260 for four to set Pakistan Shaheens a target of 284 in 60 overs. When the match ended, Pakistan Shaheens were 156 for three in 45 overs.

Dinusha, who had scored 85 not in the first innings, had started the day at 51 and added another 65 runs on the final day to finish at 116 not out. His fourth first-class century in 41st match came off 141 balls and included nine fours. Overall, he faced 184 balls and hit 10 fours.

Rathnayake had started this morning at 64 and finished on 100 not out, his seventh first-class century in 38 matches. He faced 198 balls and hit eight fours.

The two batters had come together when Sri Lanka ‘A’ were tottering at 46 for four. Their 214 runs unbeaten fifth-wicket stand came off 369 balls and not only steered the ship to safety but also allowed Sri Lanka ‘A’ to set the home team a stiff 284 runs target in 60 overs.

When the match was called off, Pakistan Shaheens had recovered from 67 for three to 156 for three. Mohammad Suleman was the top-scorer with 66 not out (121b, 3x4, 1x6), while Haider Ali scored 43 not out (68b, 3x4, 1x6) as the two batters put on 89 runs for the unfinished fourth wicket. Ali Zaryab contributed 31.

The two sides will now feature in a three-match 50-over series to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 25, 27 and 29 November.

Scores in brief (day 4 of 4): Sri Lanka ‘A’ 310 all-out, 79 overs (Sonal Dinusha 85 not out, Wanuja Sahan 63, Isitha Wijesundara 51, Pavan Rathnayake 35, Ahan Wickramsinghe 30, Dinura Kalupahana 30; Khurram Shahzad 6-30, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-100) and 260-4d, 76 overs (Sonal Dinusha 116 not out, Pavan Rathnayake 100 not out; Ahmed Bashir 2-65).

Pakistan Shaheens 287 all out, 98 overs (Abdul Faseeh 59, Mohammad Suleman 40, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 39, Haider Ali 35, Ali Zaryab 32, Hussain Talat 25; Wanuja Sahan 5-74) and 156-3, 45 overs (Mohammad Suleman 66 not out, Haider Ali 43 not out, Ali Zaryab 31).