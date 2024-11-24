Pakistan Shaheens To Take On Sri Lanka A In 50-over Series From Monday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Mohammad Huraira-led Pakistan Shaheens will take on Sri Lanka ‘A’ in the three-match 50-over series from November 25 onwards after Shaheens won the two-match four-day series 1-0.
The first one-dayer will be played on Monday at the Islamabad Club while the second and third match will take place on November 27 and 29, respectively at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
From the Shaheens red-ball squad, five players, including skipper Huraira, Abdul Faseeh, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat and Rohail Nazir have been joined by Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Imran Randhawa Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin and Ubaid Shah for the 50-over series.
Among the nine players who have joined the squad for the one-dayers, all-rounder Imran Randhawa and pacer Ubaid, who comes fresh off an 11-wicket match haul in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, have received their maiden call-ups to the Shaheens team.
In 2024, Pakistan Shaheens have played five 50-over games of which they won the two in Darwin against Bangladesh ‘A’ and Northern Territory in August while the three match home series against Bangladesh ‘A’ ended 1-0 after two matches were washed out at the Islamabad Club in August as well.
Sri Lanka ‘A’ will be led by Sri Lanka international Nuwanidu Fernando while Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka and Nipun Ransika have joined the squad for the 50-over matches.
Mohammad Huraira, Pakistan Shaheens captain, “It is such a privilege for me to be leading this talented bunch of youngsters. We have a balanced squad and are looking forward to do well in the series.
“Sri Lanka ‘A’ did really well to challenge us towards the back end of the red-ball series and we expect the same in the 50-overs so that makes it all the more exciting. Our group has prepared well for the white-ball leg and we are going to play positive game and execute our plans precisely.
“It is great to see players are getting chance to represent Pakistan Shaheens after doing well in the domestic circuit.
Nuwanidu Fernando, Sri Lanka ‘A’ captain, said, “It is a great opportunity for me to be leading the Sri Lanka ‘A’ side here in Pakistan for the 50-over matches. Some of our players really had a good time in the middle during the red-ball series which will surely help us hit the ground running in the one-dayers.
“They (Pakistan Shaheens) have got a young squad so our aim would be to put them under pressure with quality batting and bowling during the series. It is vital that the young players in our squad make the most of this opportunity to stake a claim in the national team.”
Pakistan Shaheens squad: Mohammad Huraira (captain) (Sialkot), Abdul Faseeh (Rawalpindi), Abdul Samad (Faisalabad), Haider Ali (Rawalpindi), Hussain Talat (Lahore), Maaz Sadaqat (Peshawar), Mehran Mumtaz (Rawalpindi), Mohammad Haris (Peshawar), Mohammad Imran Jnr (Swat), Muhammad Imran Randhawa (Bahawalpur), Rohail Nazir (Islamabad), Sharoon Siraj (Multan), Sirajuddin (FATA) and Ubaid Shah (Lahore).
Sri Lanka A squad: Nuwanidu Fernando (Captain), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Dinura Kalupahana, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka and Nipun Ransika.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Sports
-
Under-20 Sports Festival to kick off in district Shaheed Benazirabad on Nov 241 day ago
-
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup1 day ago
-
PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between between Shaheens, Sri Lanka ‘A’1 day ago
-
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg2 days ago
-
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: Mohammad Azharuddin2 days ago
-
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia2 days ago
-
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales2 days ago
-
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters2 days ago
-
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion2 days ago
-
Punjab University clinches 1st Position in Inter University Badminton Championship2 days ago
-
VU got Bronze Medal in Men’s 200m Sprint in 46th HEC Intervarsity Men’s Athletics Championship, ..2 days ago
-
KMC to fully cooperate with PCB to host Champions Trophy matches in Karachi: Mayor Karachi2 days ago