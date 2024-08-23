Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh 'A' 2nd four-day match ends in a draw

The second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' at Islamabad Club ended in a draw after a hard-fought contest

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh 'A' at Islamabad Club ended in a draw after a hard-fought contest.

Bangladesh 'A', who batted first, posted an imposing total of 404-9 declared in 112.2 overs, thanks to standout performances by Jaker Ali and Saif Hassan.

Jaker Ali led the charge with an impressive 172, while Saif Hassan added a solid 111.

Pakistan Shaheens' bowlers had their moments, with Abrar Ahmed claiming 4 wickets for 103 runs.

Ghulam Mudassar and Mehran Mumtaz also chipped in with two wickets each.

In response, Pakistan Shaheens put up a solid batting display, reaching 281-4 in 65 overs before the match concluded. Ali Zaryab was the star of the innings, scoring an unbeaten 117, while Sharoon Siraj contributed with a steady 53 not out.

Saad Khan and Qasim Akram added valuable runs, scoring 37 and 36 not out, respectively. Kamran Ghulam also played a crucial knock of 34.

Bangladesh 'A' bowlers, led by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Ruyel Miah, each managed to pick up a wicket but were unable to break Pakistan Shaheens' resolve.The match ended in a draw, with both teams displaying commendable performances.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Shaheens 281-4, 65 overs (Ali Zaryab 117, Sharoon Siraj 53 not out, Saad Khan 37, Qasim Akram 36 not out, Kamran Ghulam 34; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-40, Taskin Ahmed 1-55, Ruyel Miah 1-76)

Bangladesh 'A' 404-9 dec, 112.2 overs (Jaker Ali 172, Saif Hassan 111, Mahidul islam Ankon 39, Shahadat Hossain 23; Abrar Ahmed 4-103, Ghulam Mudassar 2-75, Mehran Mumtaz 2-81)