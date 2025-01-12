Open Menu

Pakistan Shaheens & West Indies Warm-up Match Ends In Draw

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 12, 2025 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The three-day warm-up match between Pakistan Shaheens and the West Indies concluded in a draw on Sunday at the Islamabad Club Ground, chasing a target of 312 runs, Pakistan Shaheens finished at 128 for 2 in 30 overs.

Opening batsman Mohammad Huraira, who is also part of the Test squad impressed with a quick-fire 80 runs off just 80 balls including 12 fours and 2 sixes. This followed his earlier innings of 74 runs, contributing to an 82-run partnership with Omair Bin Yousuf who scored 25 runs.

In their first innings, Pakistan Shaheens declared at 212 for 9, trailing by 134 runs.

West Indies then batted for 40 overs in their second innings, scoring 177 for 5 before declaring, setting the Shaheens a challenging target.

West Indies had a shaky start, falling to 25 for 3 and later 73 for 5, but Alick Athanaze (58 not out) and Tevin Imlach (57 not out) rescued the innings with an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

For Pakistan Shaheens, Musa Khan took 2 wickets for just 5 runs while Ali Raza also picked up 2 wickets for 32 runs.

The West Indies Test squad will now travel to Multan where their first Test match begins on Friday, 17 January.

