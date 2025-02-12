Pakistan shines in Asian Road Cycling Championship 2025

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Pakistani cyclists made a strong impression at the Asian Road Cycling Championship 2025 in Thailand, bringing home multiple medals and showcasing the country’s rising talent in the sport.

According to a press released, the team earned five medals, demonstrating their growing presence in the sport.

Rabia Gharib, representing SSGC secured a historic gold medal. She won the women's master road race, becoming the first Pakistani woman to do so.

Zainab Rizwan, from Bikestan Cycling academy Karachi won bronze in the same event. This marked Rizwan's second bronze medal of the championship.

Ali Ilyas won gold in the men's individual time trial. Gharib also earned a silver medal in the women's individual time trial. Rizwan's first bronze came in this same event.

These victories showcase the progress of Pakistani cycling. The Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) under Syed Azhar Ali Shah's leadership has worked to develop athletes and create opportunities for international competition.

Shah expressed pride in the team's performance. He noted the cyclists' talent and commitment. He believes continued support will help Pakistan become a strong force in Asian cycling.