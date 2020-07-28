Pakistan shortlists squd for three-match Test series against England

(@fidahassanain)

PCB says that remaining nine players including Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain and Musa Khan will continue to train with the squad for the T20I series, which would be played at the backend of the Test series.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) Following the conclusion of two four-day intra-squad matches, Pakistan shortlisted the squad for the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 5 August.

The squad included Azhar Ali as a captain, Babar Azam as a vice-captain, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

