ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Former Pakistani Skipper Rameez Raja believes that the Pakistan team should benefit from the negativity in English team's dressing room, in the series against England beginning July 8.

England's entire ODI squad has been forced to self-isolate two days before the start of their series against Pakistan following seven positive Covid-19 tests among the team's players and management.

Three players and four members of management returned positive results from a round of PCR testing in Bristol on Monday, after the third ODI against Sri Lanka. "In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from July 4 following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," an ECB statement said as quoted by espncricinfo.com.

Raja took a dig at England after its three players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and said that England had only themselves to blame for not following the COVID-19 protocols.

"England players have tested positive, which is not a good thing. But it can bring negativity into the dressing room and you need to reboot your combination. They have brought Ben Stokes back, so you can understand their desperation," Raja said while speaking on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"Their attitude towards COVID-19 was very bizarre. They felt like they were in jail and were not ready to follow protocols like wearing masks and social distancing, and this desperation has resulted in their team grabbing negative headlines," he said.

Raja believes the aforementioned development will benefit Pakistan in the upcoming series. "Pakistan team has gotten advantage and they should benefit from the negativity in England's dressing room. Pakistan has got some breathing space because of this tragedy, but it remains to be seen how they will play," he said.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and England which was also part of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Super League will commence from Cardiff on July 8.