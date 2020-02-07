Pakistan skiers steal show on inaugural day of CAS Alpine Ski Cup

Pakistani skier, Muhammad Karim dominated his opponents in the Men's Giant Slalom Category on the Opening Day of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistani skier, Muhammad Karim dominated his opponents in the Men's Giant Slalom Category on the Opening Day of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Ukrainian skiers Nazarity Petruk and Ivan Kravchuk remained second and third respectively in the same category of this historic international event, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Air Force.

In the Women's Giant Slalom event, Pakistan proved invincible as three Pakistani skiers Kushim Sahiba, Umaima Wali and Jia Ali got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In this grand event, 36 international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom are participating. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.