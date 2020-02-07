UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Skiers Steal Show On Inaugural Day Of CAS Alpine Ski Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:12 AM

Pakistan skiers steal show on inaugural day of CAS Alpine Ski Cup

Pakistani skier, Muhammad Karim dominated his opponents in the Men's Giant Slalom Category on the Opening Day of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ):Pakistani skier, Muhammad Karim dominated his opponents in the Men's Giant Slalom Category on the Opening Day of 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the scenic Malam Jabba Ski Resort.

Ukrainian skiers Nazarity Petruk and Ivan Kravchuk remained second and third respectively in the same category of this historic international event, said a press release issued here by Pakistan Air Force.

In the Women's Giant Slalom event, Pakistan proved invincible as three Pakistani skiers Kushim Sahiba, Umaima Wali and Jia Ali got the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

In this grand event, 36 international skiers from nine countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Canada, Greece, Tajikistan, Timor, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom are participating. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Sports Ukraine Turkey Canada Same Alpine Azerbaijan United Kingdom Tajikistan Greece Jia Ali Women Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Senegal witness si ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi inaugurates 3rd East Coast Marine Envir ..

1 hour ago

NCM issues poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Germany Confirms 13th Case of Coronavirus - Bavari ..

11 minutes ago

Progress Made in Libya Ceasefire Talks But Opinion ..

11 minutes ago

Italy's Veneto May Lose $1Bln in Tourism Income Am ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.