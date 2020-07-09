UrduPoint.com
Pakistan' Skipper Azhar Reviews Team Training, Confident To Settle Quickly With Weather

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:54 AM

WORCESTER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):Pakistan's national cricket team have started their preparations for the Test and T20I series against England with a two-day inter-squad scenario-based practice match played here.

The team returned to training on June 30, after a gap of more than three months.

Captain Azhar Ali believes the scenario-based match would prove to be beneficial for the players to prepare themselves for the all-important three ICC World Test Championship fixtures against England, which commence from August 5 at Old Trafford, says a PCB release issued here on Wednesday.

"We are playing cricket after a long time and it is not going to be easy to start at full-strength," Azhar told pcb.com.pk. "We have to go step-by-step and I am very happy that the boys utilized their practice time of four days well." "No matter how much you practice, playing matches is always more beneficial. If you spend half of your practice's time in scenario-based matches, it gives you a lot more confidence. Playing this scenario-based match was very important for us," Azhar said.

In will be their third Test series in England in the last five years, Pakistan will take on the hosts in a three-match series. The first match will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, followed by the last two Tests at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, which start on August 13- 21.

The Pakistan captain is optimistic about his players will be ready for the challenge when the series arrives.

"Both batsmen and bowlers have adapted to the conditions. The wind was troubling the bowlers initially but they overcame it, which was heartening. Definitely, the players are going to need some time to adjust. Despite the break, they are in good shape, which is a positive sign for us," he added.

"All the batsmen batted quite well especially Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq and Abid Ali seemed in total control, Shan Masood adapted well to the conditions and Mohammad Rizwan looked in good shape.

"Mohammad Abbas is our experienced bowler and his presence is of advantage for us as he also keeps guiding the youngsters. He is someone who can be a very important member of the attack for us. Naseem Shah bowled very well in the scenario-based match. He will attain more control as he continues to bowl." To prevent the proliferation of Covid-19, the International Cricket Council has introduced changes in its playing conditions, which do not permit the bowlers from shining the ball with saliva and handing their sweater, cap or hat to the umpires while bowling.

Azhar said that adjusting to the new regulations was a little difficult, but the practice games will help in the adaptation. "There are some areas where we have to adapt," he said. "In this weather, it was only the fast bowlers who sweated so it was a challenge for us to shine the ball, however, that's something which will change as the weather continues to get warm," he remarked.

"The most challenging thing, however, was that the bowlers had to put their sweaters and caps outside the boundary rope because of which managing the over rate was getting a bit difficult. Especially in Yasir Shah's case, he fields in the circle but had to go all the way to the boundary to put his things. But, I am comfortable that we will adapt to these changes as we still have a two-day and two four-day matches to play and they will help us," a confident Azhar explained the team position. Pakistan are currently under a 14-day quarantine period, following which they will travel to Derbyshire on July 13.

